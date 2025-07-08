/UP: Newborn, SIM card in bag in a train reveals rape of minor by father

A minor was repeatedly raped by her father in Uttar Pradesh. The crime came to the fore after the UP police found a newborn and a SIM card in a train in Moradabad. Here's how the case unfolded.

The Moradabad police found a newborn inside a bag in the general coach of a Summer Special Train. The police launched an investigation. They also found a SIM card.

When they zeroed in on the owner of the SIM card, he turned out to be a relative of the victim. He narrated to the police the horror story the minor had to endure.

The relative said her father repeatedly raped her. After he became pregnant, her parents tried to hide the crime. They would take her to Delhi for treatment.

On June 22, the victim gave birth in the train's toilet. Panicked, the family members of the victim placed the newborn and a SIM card in a bag. They rushed back, leaving the bag on the train.

The police found the newborn in a bag along with a SIM card from which the family members of the newborn were traced.

"On June 22, a baby was reported in a bag on the Summer Special train. The baby was taken to the hospital, and a SIM card from Bihar was also recovered from the bag. When traced, the owner of the SIM card told that the baby was of a minor girl relative of his, who had become pregnant after rape." Moradabad Junction Station Head GRP, Ravindra Vashistha, says.

"Her family was taking the girl to Delhi, during which the girl gave birth to a child on the train. Scared, they put the baby in a bag and kept it in the general coach and returned by train," Ravindra Vashistha added.

The victim later admitted to the police that she was raped by her father.

"The victim was produced in the court and statements were recorded, in which it was told that the rape was committed by the victim's father," he said.