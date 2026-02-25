/Unprecedented february warmth: Srinagar breaks all-time record at 21°C

The Kashmir Valley is currently experiencing a striking impact of global warming. Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, has shattered its all-time February temperature record, with the mercury soaring to 21°C. This now stands as the highest temperature ever recorded in the month of February, surpassing the previous record of 20.6°C observed on February 24, 2016.

What makes this development even more remarkable is the magnitude of the anomaly. The temperature registered nearly 10°C above the seasonal average, an extraordinary deviation for late winter in the valley. This is not an isolated spike but part of a broader pattern of intensifying warmth accompanied by prolonged dry conditions, with no significant weather disturbances expected in the immediate future.

Meteorologists warn that maximum temperatures are likely to climb even further in the coming days. As a result, additional long-standing February records may fall across other parts of the Kashmir Valley before the month concludes. February 2026 is now firmly on track to rank among the warmest Februarys ever recorded in the region.

Experts note that the conditions currently being witnessed in Kashmir closely resemble those typically observed in mid-April. In fact, the present maximum temperatures are nearly aligned with the long-term averages for that period.

The unusual warmth is not confined to Srinagar alone. Kokernag in South Kashmir recorded 19°C, its highest February temperature on record. Meanwhile, Pahalgam registered 17.5°C, approximately 10.2°C above normal.

The unfolding situation underscores the growing influence of climate change in the Himalayan region, raising concerns about long-term environmental and ecological consequences for the valley.

The extraordinary February warmth continues to dismantle long-standing records across multiple weather stations in the Kashmir Valley, as the heat tightens its grip over the region. Qazigund registered 21.5°C, its highest February temperature ever, breaking the previous record of 21.0°C recorded on 20 February 2026, with an exceptional +11.4°C departure above normal.

Across the Kashmir region, maximum temperatures recorded today include 21.0°C in Srinagar (+10.0°C above normal), 21.2°C in Qazigund (+11.1°C above normal), 17.6°C in Pahalgam (+10.1°C above normal), 20.4°C in Kupwara (+10.3°C above normal), 18.4°C in Kokernag (+9.6°C above normal), and 11.2°C in Gulmarg (+9.2°C above normal).