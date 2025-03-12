New Delhi: The International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), a global Buddhist umbrella organisation headquartered in Delhi, organised a unique Buddha film festival, “The Bodhipath Film Festival” earlier this week, from 10th to 11th March, in the Indian National Capital.

The event featured screenings of 10 carefully selected films from around the world over two days. These films were chosen to reflect Buddhist practices and values such as compassion, mindfulness, and impermanence, offering insights into the relevance of Buddhist teachings in contemporary life.

The Director General of IBC, Abhijit Halder, explained the concept of the festival and the range of films that were screened. He said, “The list included a collection of classical films for the younger generation to catch up on and some from modern directors of India. Notable films included classics like The Cup and modern works such as Geshe Ma is Born, Kung Fu Nuns, Path of Compassion, and Guru Padmasambhava.”

“Until Space Remains", a film that explores the remarkable relationship between the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan community, and India, was also screened at the festival. In fact, the film festival took place on a day when the Tibetan community in Delhi was marking “Tibet Uprising Day”. This year also marks the 90th birthday of the Dalai Lama, and many films linked to him were also shown.

The director of the Tibet House was the special guest at the inauguration, explaining that cinema was an extremely powerful tool to influence the public. “Cinema depicts the level of thinking of the public. Films will be made in accordance with the current thinking in society,” he said. Hollywood actor and a practicing Buddhist, Richard Gere, said in a video message at the Buddhist Film Festival that it is one of the ways to spread the teachings of the Buddha. “The festival provided an exciting moment. It is a great opportunity to follow the path to Buddhism,” he added.

The film festival screened 10 global films with addresses by well-known film actor Adil Hussain, best known for his work in Life of Pi and the voice behind “Dooba Dooba” and “Tum Se Hi” Mohit Chauhan. In his address, playback singer Mohit Chauhan explained how he practised compassion and Ahimsa in his personal life, while Adil Hussain talked about the larger role of cinema in shaping views.

IBC Secretary General Shartse Khensur Rinpoche Jangchup Choeden, while blessing the festival with invocation, reflected that films were a powerful medium for diffusing information and widening horizons.

