/Union Cabinet clears draft bill for amendments to Women Reservation Act; PM Modi calls it ‘need of the hour’

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday (April 8, 2026) cleared a draft amendment Bill aimed at implementing the Women’s Reservation Act in time for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The decision on the bill was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The proposed amendment revises the rollout framework of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, officially known as the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, enacted in 2023.



Under the proposal, the Lok Sabha's strength is proposed to increase from 543 to 816 seats after a new delimitation exercise. Out of the expanded total of 273 seats, about one-third will be reserved for women, with the quota also extending within the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories, according to The Hindu.

PM Modi on Women’s Reservation Bill

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In response to the Act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (April 9, 2026) underscored that women's reservation in legislative bodies was the "need of the hour". He added that delaying this reservation will be "deeply unfortunate" for deserving women.



"Reservation for women in legislative bodies is the need of the hour! This will make our democracy even more vibrant and participative. Any delay in bringing this reservation will be deeply unfortunate. Expressed my thoughts on the issue in this Op-Ed," PM Modi said in a post on X.



PM Modi said that wider access to education, better healthcare, stronger financial inclusion, and improved basic amenities have reinforced women’s role in economic and social spheres. "Women constitute nearly half of India's population. Their contributions to our nation are vast and invaluable. Today, India is witnessing remarkable achievements by women across every field. From science and technology to entrepreneurship, from sports to the armed forces and from music to the arts, women are at the forefront of India's progress. Over the years, sustained efforts have been made to create an enabling environment for women's empowerment. Greater access to education, improved healthcare, enhanced financial inclusion and better access to basic amenities have strengthened the foundations of women's participation in economic and social life," the Prime Minister wrote in his article.