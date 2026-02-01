Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman announces rare earth corridors in THESE states

Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman announces rare earth corridors in THESE states

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Feb 01, 2026, 11:29 IST | Updated: Feb 01, 2026, 11:29 IST
Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman announces rare earth corridors in THESE states

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Photograph: (PIB India)

Story highlights

During the presentation, Nirmala Sitharaman announced the creation of rare earth corridors in four states.

Indian Finance Minister presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha on Sunday (Feb 1). During the presentation, Nirmala Sitharaman announced the creation of rare earth corridors in four states. In her speech, Sitharaman also highlighted that the government has Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) as a north star, which has resulted in a high growth rate of 7 per cent.

Rare earth corridors

Rare earth corridors will be created in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh, the finance minister said during the annual budget presentation for the year 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

About the Author

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

Share on twitter

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

Trending Topics