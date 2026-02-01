/Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman announces rare earth corridors in THESE states

Indian Finance Minister presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha on Sunday (Feb 1). During the presentation, Nirmala Sitharaman announced the creation of rare earth corridors in four states. In her speech, Sitharaman also highlighted that the government has Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) as a north star, which has resulted in a high growth rate of 7 per cent.
Rare earth corridors
Rare earth corridors will be created in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh, the finance minister said during the annual budget presentation for the year 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha.