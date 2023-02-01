Union Budget 2023: Check all the new policies and schemes announced for 2023-24 in the budget

Union Budget 2023 LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023 on Wednesday, 1 February. This was the fifth time that the budget was presented by Sitharaman and also the last budget of the Modi-led government before the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. FM Nirmala Sitharaman called the 2023 Union Budget the 'First Budget in Amrit Kaal' and laid out the priorities of this year's budget. FM also mentioned that the Union Budget 0f 2023 symbolises the new inclusive India and will be a blueprint for India@100. One of the major highlights from Nirmala Sitharaman's speech was India's economic growth which is expected to be at 7% which is the highest among all the major growing economies.

The upcoming fiscal year will focus on seven priorities for the kick-off of the first year of the Amrit Kaal:

1. Inclusive development

2. Reaching the last mile

3. Infrastructure and investment

4. Unleashing potential

5. Green growth

6. Youth Power

7. Financial Sector

During her budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman made announcements about some of the upcoming schemes and policies:

1. Pradhan Mantri Primitive Vulnerable Development Commission

2. New programme to promote research in pharmaceuticals

3. A national digital library for children and adolescents will be set up to facilitate quality books

4. The government also plans to set up massive decentralised storage capacity to help farmers

5. Facilities in select ICMR labs will be made available for research by public and private medical facilities

6. The government will set up a National Financial Information Registry to serve as a central repository of financial and ancillary information

7. To unleash innovation and research by Startups and Academia, a National Data Governance Policy will be brought out which will enable access to anonymised data

8. Three Centres of Excellences of Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be set up to in top educational institutions, leading industry players will partner in conducting interdisciplinary research, and develop cutting-edge applications and scalable problem solutions in the areas of health, agriculture and sustainable system.