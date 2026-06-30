/'Under PLA occupation?' Indian Army rejects reports of Chinese encroachment in Arunachal

The Indian Army on Monday (June 29) brushed aside the media reports alleging that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had encroached into Arunachal Pradesh and established camps inside Indian territory. In a statement, the Indian Army said that the reports making such claims are “incorrect and without any basis." The statement came after several media reports claimed that a memorandum had been submitted by the Nah Welfare Society (NWS) to the Deputy Commissioner of Upper Subansiri district, alleging that the PLA had expanded its presence in the border areas of Taksing in Arunachal Pradesh.

“We have seen some media reports alleging recent encroachment by the Chinese PLA and the setting up of camps in Arunachal Pradesh. These reports are incorrect and without any basis," the Indian Army said in a statement.

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What Nah Welfare Society said in its memorandum?

According to the memorandum mentioned by several media outlets, the NWS claimed that China had occupied large stretches of traditional grazing, hunting and agricultural land belonging to the Nah tribal community over the past six years. NWS president Keru Chader alleged that areas that were used by local residents previously had come under the control of the Chinese military. “Our ancestral lands, which were our hunting areas where we freely roamed and collected forest products few years back and our cattle grazing areas are now under the occupation of the Chinese PLA," Chader said in the memorandum submitted to the Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner.

While the memorandum expressed confidence in the Indian Army, it also claimed that the PLA had built roads and military camps inside Indian territory. Chader said that community remained concerned about what it described as the pace of Chinese activities in the Taksing sector. “We do not doubt our Army and always have faith in them. They have been guarding our land for many years, but their efforts are not enough. The intention and speed of the present activities of the Chinese PLA at Taksing area is very alarming and a matter of grave concern for us. We are losing our land inch by inch day by day to them," the memorandum stated.