/UN calls Pezeshkian-Sheikh Khaled meeting at BRICS Summit 'very important', hails India as 'bridge-builder' role

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres' spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said on Saturday (September 12) that the meeting between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit was "very important". He called India's role a 'bridge-builder' in efforts to end the ongoing West Asia conflict.



Dujarric stated that it is very important for the parties involved to meet and communicate amid escalating tensions. "I think it is very important that they meet. Whenever there is a conflict, it is very important that parties that are in conflict meet. I think it goes back to what I said earlier about the potential and role that India can play as a bridge-builder in trying to end this conflict," Dujarric said.

The meeting between Pezeshkian and Sheikh Khaled comes on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit 2026, which is being held in New Delhi, bringing representatives of Iran and the United Arab Emirates together amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

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Iranian President on unilateral and inhumane sanctions

Earlier, Iranian President Pezeshkian, speaking at the BRICS Summit, called on the bloc to adopt concrete steps against what he termed unilateral and inhumane sanctions, insisting that BRICS should stand as a champion of justice.



"BRICS members have a responsibility to stand against the normalisation of attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities, because any action against these sites constitutes a direct threat to international peace and security. The issue of Palestine and upholding the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination is a serious test of the credibility and legitimacy of global governance and requires BRICS to play an active role," Pezeshkian said.



Dujarric also touched on Gaza, calling on all sides to carry out the peace plan backed by the UN Security Council. He noted that the Security Council had endorsed a peace framework put forth by President Trump, and stressed the importance of all parties acting on it. He described the humanitarian conditions in Gaza as dire, adding that the ongoing instability, both there and in the West Bank, cannot be ignored, and that the two-state solution must remain the ultimate objective.