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Indonesian passenger ship carrying 243 people reported missing after losing contact in Java Sea

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 09:45 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 09:56 IST
Indonesian passenger ship carrying 243 people reported missing after losing contact in Java Sea

Representative image. Photograph: (AFP (File Photo))

Story highlights

A passenger ship, Virgo Transport 8, carrying 243 people, lost contact in the Java Sea early Sunday amid bad weather. It was sailing from Surabaya to Banjarmasin. Rescuers have launched a search near its last known position.

An Indonesian passenger ship with 243 ​people on board went missing in the Java Sea early on Sunday (September 13) after losing ‌contact amid poor weather conditions, according to a statement from the country's search and rescue agency. Before losing contact, the Virgo Transport 8 ⁠ship began its journey on Saturday ​from the East Java city of ​Surabaya to the South Kalimantan city of Banjarmasin.

"At ​the time of this statement, ​the ship cannot be contacted, and its whereabouts ‌are ⁠unknown," the agency said, adding that rescuers have launched a search operation after deploying a team toward its last known position.

Authorities confirmed that it will take nearly five hours for the rescue team to reach the last known location of the ship in the Java Sea, recorded at nearly 02:00 local time on Sunday.

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(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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