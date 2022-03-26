After 12 hours of campaign and 25K posts in support, tech giant YouTube unblocks WION

YouTube on Saturday backed down after blocking WION for reporting Russia's statement in the Ukraine war.

WION while condemning the Russian invasion has made sure that its reportage remains balanced and both sides of the story are reported. However, on March 22, YouTube blocked WION allowing no new video uploads ensuring a total block.

WION is now back online on YouTube after it was unblocked. YouTube apparently had a problem with one of WION’s videos dating back to March 10 which showed two live speeches — one by Ukraine's foreign minister Dmitry Kuleba and another by Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

Also Read: YouTube blocks WION for reporting Russian statement

On March 22, WION got a message from YouTube saying that it is blocking the channel from posting any videos. It said the videos violated YouTube's community guidelines.

WION made an appeal to YouTube but it was rejected. WION then wrote to YouTube demanding an explanation.

YouTube said: "Our community guidelines prohibit content denying, minimizing, or trivialising well-documented violent events, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, adding,"Under this policy, we have removed content, for example, denying that Russia invaded Ukraine or alleging that Ukrainian victims are crisis actors."

WION makes sure that the reportage reaches every corner of the world and that it should be easily accessible to all and that it should inform your opinion.

In the video, Sergei Lavrov had said: "As for your question about whether we are planning to attack other countries. We are not planning to attack other countries. We did not attack Ukraine either. We explained on numerous occasions that there was a situation that posed a direct threat to the security of the Russian Federation."

These were spoken by the Russian foreign minister, not WION. And neither did WION endorse it. WION simply broadcast the Russian foreign minister's statement just like the Ukrainian minister's statement was played.

#YouTubeUnblockWION went viral on Twitter as the channel received nearly 25,000 tweets in support overnight.

#YouTubeUnblockWION

This is totally a act of Absurdity By American Tech Giants...

This Big FOUR are on the verge of EAST INDIAN COMPANY 2.0...

It's time for INDIA to become self reliable and must Store the data within the country...

DATA is new Privacy...@WIONews pic.twitter.com/o7zIyqfmPW — DHARIYA BHARDWAJ (@dhairyakumar) March 25, 2022 ×

#YouTubeUnblockWION



What gives any platform the Right to muzzle people's Freedom of Speech.



Blocking someone's voice is nothing but trying to control someone's Thoughts and feelings.



This is nothing but #DigitalColonialism@palkisu @sudhirchaudhary @DrSJaishankar pic.twitter.com/C7jRWiPJsj — 🍁 Sanatani Yoddha (@VidyaSanatani) March 25, 2022 ×

WION neither believes in censorship nor in telling half the story.

Block out everything Russia says, promote everything the West says. WION does not subscribe to that sort of journalism. The objective of the channel is to remain balanced.