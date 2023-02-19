UK: Indian-origin medic appointed as first female chief of Oxford University Hospitals

The leading Indian-origin medic in the United Kingdom, Professor Meghana Pandit has been appointed as the first female Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. The appointment will take effect from March 1, said the OUH, in a statement. Pandit also becomes the trust’s first person of colour to be appointed CEO of any National Health Service (NHS) trust in the Shelford Group. Notably, the trust represents some of the biggest teaching hospitals in the country.

The Indian-origin medic was also serving as the interim CEO at the OUH since July last year, and has been appointed following “a rigorous and competitive process which concluded after an extensive national and international recruitment search,” said the one of UK’s largest teaching hospitals in a statement.

It added that the members of the interview panel “unanimously agreed” that Pandit was the preferred candidate for the position and the recommendation was approved at a meeting of the Council of Governors on Wednesday. Notably, she has trained in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the Oxford Deanery and was visiting lecturer of Urogynaecology at the University of Michigan in the United States.

Previously, she has also served as the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) within the NHS trusts and is also an Honorary Professor at Warwick University, reported PTI. Furthermore, Pandit is also an Associate Fellow at Green Templeton College, University of Oxford.

“It is a privilege to be asked to lead OUH on a permanent basis and I look forward to continue working with colleagues at OUH, our partners in the health and social care system in Oxfordshire and across the BOB Integrated Care System, our partner Universities, and Oxford Hospitals Charity, to ensure the highest quality of research and innovation enabled care for our patients and populations,” said the newly-appointed CEO of the OUH.

She added, “I am proud to have the opportunity to continue leading with compassion and respect for others, with a desire for excellence.” Speaking about her, the Chair of Oxford University Hospitals, Professor Sir Jonathan Montgomery said, “Meghana has a strong focus on staff engagement and building the patient voice into the strategic development of the Trust and her approach is strongly aligned with our Trust values and with our vision of delivering compassionate excellence to our patients.”



WATCH WION LIVE HERE