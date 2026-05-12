Newly appointed Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Tuesday reiterated his earlier remarks against Sanatan Dharma, saying it “should be eradicated”.

Addressing the Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “Sanathanam, which separated people, should be eradicated.”

During his speech, the DMK leader also praised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay for meeting the DMK leadership after taking oath and called for maintaining “political civility” in the House.

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He said the ruling party and the opposition should work together for the development of Tamil Nadu.

“Yesterday, the CM came and got wishes from our leader and many others. That political civility should continue in this House also. Even if we are on different rows as the ruling government and opposition party, we all should work together for Tamil Nadu's development. This is the wish of people also. CM and the opposition leader, we studied at the same college. But in politics, we are seniors. We would like to share our experience and knowledge. You also need to be ready to accept our suggestions,” he said.



Udhayanidhi Stalin also raised concerns over the playing of Vande Mataram ahead of the Tamil Nadu state song during the swearing-in ceremony.

Recalling the DMK government's tussle with former Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, he said, “Tamil state song was played at the third spot. Opposition parties have expressed concern. The ruling government gave clarification. In the West Bengal CM ceremony event, there was no Vande Mataram. But here it was played. You all know who the Governor is there, what he demanded when he was here as Governor. The government should not allow this to happen again. The Tamil state song should never be pushed to the second spot. We should protect our customs.”

BJP hits back at Udhayanidhi Stalin

The remarks triggered sharp criticism from the BJP, with party spokesperson CR Kesavan calling the speech a “toxic rant”.



“Udayanidhi Stalin is the Rahul Gandhi of Tamil Nadu, peddling divisive hate politics. Rahul Gandhi mocked the sacred Sengol, and he insulted & boycotted the Pran Prathishta ceremony of Ram Mandir. Like Rahul Gandhi, who has been rejected for the past 3 Lok Sabha elections, Udayanidhi Stalin, despite being punished and ousted by the Tamil people, continues with his toxic rant,” Kesavan said.

He further accused the DMK of repeatedly hurting Hindu sentiments and said the people of Tamil Nadu “will not forget nor forgive such flagrant abuse and insult of their faith and sentiments.”