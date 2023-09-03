Udhayanidhi Stalin accuses BJP of ‘twisting’ his statement after sparking row over 'Sanatana Dharma' remark

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu minister and son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, after sparking a row over his Sanatana Dharma remarks, on Sunday (September 3), accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of ‘twisting’ his statement and spreading fake news.

Reiterating his claim of ‘abolishing’ Sanatana Dharma, Udhayanidhi, while talking to the media, said that he will keep demanding this even in the future.

“I am saying again that I only criticised Sanatana Dharma and that Sanatana Dharma should be abolished. I will say this continuously. Few are being childish saying I invited for genocide while others are saying that Dravidam should be abolished. Does that mean DMKians should be killed? When PM Modi says 'Congress Mukth Bharat', does that mean Congressmen should be killed?” Udhayanishi said.

He further said that he is ready if any case is filed against him in connection to his remarks.

#WATCH | On his remarks that 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated', Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin says, "I have already made my comment on social media..." pic.twitter.com/Umq8Fwffzv — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2023 ×

“What is Sanatana? Sanatana means nothing should be changed and all are permanent. But the Dravida model calls for change and all should be equal. BJP twisting my statement and spreading fake news, it's their usual job. I am ready to face whatever cases they file against me. BJP is scared of the INDIA Alliance and to divert that they are saying all this...DMK's policy is One clan, one God,” he added.

On Saturday, Udhayanishi said that Sanatana Dharma is against the idea of social justice and must be "eradicated".

He then compared it with diseases like dengue and malaria, inviting sharp criticism.

"Few things cannot be opposed; they should only be abolished. We can't oppose Dengue, mosquitoes, Malaria, or coronavirus, we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate Sanatana (Sanatan Dharma). Rather than merely opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated," he said.

I never called for the genocide of people who are following Sanatan Dharma. Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion. Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality.



I stand firmly by every word I have spoken. I spoke… https://t.co/Q31uVNdZVb — Udhay (@Udhaystalin) September 2, 2023 ×

His comments triggered severe backlash on social media with several people calling for a case to be filed against him.

Amit Shah denounces Stalin's remarks

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday denounced DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin over his remarks while addressing a gathering in poll-bound Rajasthan.

"For the last two days, the INDIA alliance has been insulting 'Sanatana Dharma'. Leaders of DMK and Congress are talking about ending 'Sanatana Dharma' just for vote bank politics. This is not the first time they have insulted our 'Sanatana Dharma," he said.

"Today, the Congress party says that if Modi ji will win, Sanatana will rule. Rahul Gandhi said that the Hindu organisations are more dangerous than Lashkar-e-Taiba," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE