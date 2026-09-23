/UAPA invoked against Baramulla man after arms recovery, house attached

On the directions of the DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Nalin Prabhat, to strengthen the security grid and intensify action against terror networks and their support structure, Baramulla Police have invoked provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a case following the arrest of a man who was found carrying a pistol and ammunition during a naka checking operation at Zandfarn, Goriwan crossing in Sheeri, Baramulla.

According to the case record, on August 1, 2026, a naka was established at Zandfarn, Goriwan crossing, by personnel of Baramulla Police, 46 Rashtriya Rifles, 53 CRPF and 112 BSF. During the checking, a man travelling on foot from Namblan Goriwan towards Sheeri attempted to flee after noticing the naka party but was apprehended.

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Police identified the accused as Aijaz Ahmad Ganie, son of the late Mohammad Sultan Ganie, resident of Namblan, Sheeri. During a search, the police recovered one pistol along with a magazine, 10 live rounds of 9mm ammunition, a Redmi mobile phone and two Airtel SIM cards from his possession.

Following the recovery, FIR No. 37/2026 was registered at Police Station Sheeri under Section 7/25 of the Arms Act, and an investigation was initiated. During the investigation, police recorded witness statements, seized the recovered arms, ammunition and mobile phone, and formally arrested the accused.

The investigation subsequently alleged that Ganie had received a pistol, 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition and two hand grenades from terrorists in the Namblan forests in August 2024. Investigators further said that he was carrying the weapons in the direction of terrorists with the intention of carrying out a terror-related attack targeting police personnel and non-local civilians in Sheeri, Baramulla.

Police further stated that two hand grenades were subsequently recovered from the accused's residential house. The investigation also alleged that Ganie had provided shelter and logistical support to terrorists at his double-storey residence in 2024 and had allegedly used the premises to facilitate terrorist activities in the area.

In view of the findings recorded during the investigation, Sections 13, 18, 19, 20, 23, 38 and 39 of the UAPA were invoked in the case.