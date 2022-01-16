UAE passengers exempted from 7-day quarantine in India’s Maharashtra state

Passengers arriving from the UAE have been exempted from the mandatory seven-day home quarantine in India’s southern Maharashtra state.

Travellers will also no longer need to take a PCR test on arrival.

These directions will be enforced with effect from midnight January 17, 2022, Mumbai city’s civic agency, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, said in a statement.

To contain the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the city, special SOPs for monitoring of international travellers arriving from United Arab Emirates (UAE) including Dubai in Mumbai were issued under circular No. MGC/F/5819 Dated 29.12.2021,” reads the issued on Sunday.

“As per these SOPs, 7-day home quarantine and on arrival RT-PCR test was made mandatory for such passengers. These directives are now revised as below: 1). No special SOPs henceforth will be applicable for passengers coming from United Arab Emirates (UAE) including Dubai 2). Guidelines applicable to international travellers arriving from ‘Countries other than Countries at-risk’ will be made applicable to travellers arriving from United Arab Emirates (UAE) including Dubai," it said.

Also read | Is COVID-19 peaking in India? Nation logs 2,71,202 new cases today

On Sunday, Maharashtra recorded 41,327 fresh coronavirus positive cases, 1,135 less than the day before, and 29 deaths, the state health department said.

The overall caseload in the state now stands at 72,11,810 and the death toll at 1,41,808.

On Saturday, the state had recorded 42,462 new cases and 23 fatalities.

Also, eight new Omicron cases came to light in the state during the day, raising the tally of such infections to 1,738.

A total of 932 Omicron patients have fully recovered so far in Maharashtra. Coronavirus case fatality rate in the state is 1.96 per cent while the recovery rate is 94.3 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)