Two passengers from South Africa test Covid positive at India’s Bengaluru airport, quarantined

Two passengers from South Africa tested positive for COVID-19 at an airport in India’ southern Karnataka state.

The authorities from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru city on Saturday said that their test samples have been sent to a virology lab to ascertain whether they are infected with Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The health department officials said the test results will take another 48 hours to arrive.

Both have been sent to quarantine centres, and they will stay there till their test results confirm the new variant.

Around 584 people landed in Bengaluru from 10 “high-risk” nations, out of which 94 individuals have come from South Africa alone, according to Bengaluru Rural Deputy Commissioner K Srinivas.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a meeting with top bureaucrats to assess the Covid situation in the country.

During the meeting, Modi asked officials to review their order on easing international travel restrictions in the light of Omicron variant that is slowly being reported from various parts of the world.

He also asked officials to step up screening at all international airports and ensure that strict Covid guidelines are followed.

The prime minister highlighted the need for monitoring all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified as 'at risk'.

The nations that are currently on the ‘at-risk’ list of India are – European countries, including the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies)