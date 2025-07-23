/Two killed in landslide in Reasi; IMD issues flood alert across 12 districts in Jammu and Kashmir

The intense showers across Jammu and Kashmir have led to the death of two people in Shiv Gufa in Mahore area of district Reasi. They were killed after a landslide hit the tent they were staying in. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued flood alerts in 12 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

A landslide in the Shiv Gufa in Mahore area of district Reasi has claimed two lives during the intervening night. The dead have been identified as Rashpal Singh (26), son of Soba Ram, resident of Tuli Kalavan, Tehsil Chasana, District Reasi and Ravi Kumar (23), son of Purushottam Kumar, resident of Chenani, District Udhampur.

Jammu and Kashmir Police has taken notice of the incident and Investigation has been started.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin for Jammu and Kashmir. IMD has warned of a low to moderate risk of flash floods in several districts, including Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Reasi, Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, Baramulla and Anantnag, over the next 24 hours.

In response, District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) have been urged to take necessary precautions and measures as per established protocols to ensure public safety and mitigate risks.

The MeT department said that Generally cloudy weather with intermittent spells of Rain/Thundershower at many places most likely over many parts of North Kashmir, many parts of Central & South Kashmir, Banihal, Ramban, Reasi, Udhampur, Kathua, Doda & Kishtwar.