/Two in three children found with Chandipura virus cases in Gujarat have died; toll rises to 28

The death toll among children in the Chandipura virus outbreak in Gujarat has risen to 28, accounting for six more than the 22 deaths last officially confirmed on August 3, the state government confirmed in a released statement on Thursday (August 27).



The current outbreak, which began with its first reported case on June 30, has now claimed as many lives as the confirmed AES-CHPV co-infection cases recorded during the previous major outbreak in 2024. Gujarat's state government reported 324 suspected cases so far, spanning the state and neighbouring border districts of Rajasthan. Lab testing has confirmed CHPV infection in 42 of these children.



Of those 42 confirmed cases, 28 have died, putting the fatality rate among lab-confirmed infections at 66.7 per cent, meaning roughly two out of every three confirmed cases have proven fatal this outbreak.

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Officials caution, though, that this rate reflects only officially confirmed and tested cases, and likely understates the true toll, since it doesn't account for infections or deaths that went undetected or untested. “Out of the total 324 suspected cases, test results of 314 samples have been received while test results of 10 samples are awaited,” said the state government.

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Chandipura cases in Kutch

The Kutch district administration said on Thursday that so far eight suspected cases had been reported in the district, confirming the death of a child in Anjar. “Out of these, laboratory reports of 7 cases have come back negative, while one patient has died during treatment. Currently, three patients are admitted to the hospital and are under medical treatment and supervision,” the administration said.



“As soon as the case of Chandipura virus was reported in the Anjar area, the necessary work was started by the District Epidemic Control System on an immediate basis,” the statement read.



Near the affected child’s residence, intensive dusting and fogging were launched within a 500-metre radius. In addition, insecticide was also sprayed to control sandflies, the suspected vector of CHPV. “Under this operation, the teams of the Health Department have visited 883 houses so far, covering a total population of 3,480. House-to-house surveillance is being conducted in the affected area and surrounding areas; persons with suspicious symptoms are being examined, and necessary health guidance is being provided,” the statement added.