The police in India’s northern state of Punjab said on Sunday that they have arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in espionage activities linked to a Pakistani official posted at the High Commission in New Delhi. The arrests come at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan hit a high over the Pahalgam attack, after which Indian forces struck terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said that action was taken on credible intelligence, and Malerkotla Police arrested one suspect for leaking sensitive information regarding the movements of the Indian Army to a Pakistan-based handler.

Malerkotla is a town in Punjab over 45 km from Ludhiana.

“Based on the disclosures made during his interrogation, a second conduit was also identified and taken into custody,” said the DGP in a post on X.

The initial probe revealed that the accused had been receiving payments through online transactions in exchange for classified information.

“They were in frequent contact with the handler and were involved in channelling funds to other local operatives as per his instructions,” he said.

In a significant breakthrough, Malerkotla Police apprehends two individuals for their alleged involvement in espionage activities linked to a Pakistani official posted at the High Commission, New Delhi.



Acting on credible intelligence, one suspect was arrested for leaking… pic.twitter.com/AJZWumlBNY — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) May 11, 2025

Two mobile phones have been recovered, and an FIR has been registered, said the DGP.

Further investigation will be undertaken as per established protocol, with a focus on tracing the financial trail and identifying additional operatives and linkages within the network.

“This operation marks a significant step in dismantling cross-border espionage networks and reinforces our commitment to national security. Punjab Police remains steadfast in safeguarding the sovereignty of the nation and neutralising threats to internal security,” the DGP said in his post.

Meanwhile, in a joint operation, the Border Security Force and Amritsar Rural Police successfully foiled a major drone-based cross-border smuggling attempt.

On May 10, 2025, acting swiftly on information from alert locals near village Chak Bala (under PS Ajnala), our teams recovered a consignment of arms and explosives from agricultural fields.

The seized material includes two .30-caliber pistols with four magazines, 30 live cartridges, two hand grenades, two lever detonators, a remote control device and charger, a command mechanism, eight batteries, a black box, and 972 grams of RDX.

An FIR has been registered under the Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act, & Aircraft Act.