Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Sunday (May 11), said that the Indian Army has brought justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack through 'Operation Sindoor'.

Advertisment

"...The anti-India & terror organisations which attacked the crown of Bharat Mata (Kashmir) and erased the 'sindoor' from several families, Indian armed forces got justice for them through Operation Sindoor. So, the entire country is expressing gratitude to the Indian armed forces," the India defence minister said at the inauguration of the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

"Operation Sindoor is not just a military operation but also the symbol of India's political, social and strategic willpower. This operation against terrorism was also the display of India's willpower and military power & capability. We have shown that whenever India will take any action against terrorism, even the land beyond border won't be safe for terrorists and their leaders," he added.

He added that the Indian armed forces specifically targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, avoiding civilian casualties.

Advertisment

In contrast, Pakistan's actions not only targeted civilian areas in India but also attempted to attack places of worship, including temples, gurdwaras, and churches.

'आपरेशन सिंदूर' सिर्फ़ एक सैन्य कार्रवाई भर नहीं है, बल्कि भारत की राजनीतिक, सामाजिक और सामरिक इच्छाशक्ति का प्रतीक है। pic.twitter.com/3S7L6mLHWu — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 11, 2025

"With valour and bravery, Indian armed forces displayed restraint and gave a befitting reply by targeting other locations in Pakistan. We not only targeted military bases near the border but the reverberation of Indian armed forces was heard even in Rawalpindi where the HQ of Pakistani Army is located. After Uri incident, the entire world saw what is the result of carrying terrorist attacks in India, when our armed forces entered Pakistan and carried out surgical strike," Singh said.

Advertisment

"They saw it after Pulwama, when the Balakot airstrike was done. After the Pahalgam incident, the world is watching when India entered Pakistan and carried out multiple strikes," he said.

He then asserted that the 'New Age India' will follow the path of zero tolerance against terrorism and will take effective steps against terrorism on both sides of the border.

'Zero tolerance against terrorism'

"Following the path of zero tolerance against terrorism, our PM Narendra Modi has made it clear that it is 'Naya Bharat' which will take effective steps against terrorism on both sides of the border. Our PM has made this very clear," Singh said.

Singh inaugurated the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, via videoconferencing on Sunday (May 11).

Quoting former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam, the defence minister said that 'fear has no place, only strength respects strength,' reiterating India's tough stance on terrorism.

India launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack, where Pakistani terrorists opened fire and killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Baisaran meadow on April 22.