Twitter accounts of several Indian ministers hacked, official complaints lodged

The official Twitter accounts of Indian Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda were hacked on Sunday. A similar tweet in Urdu was shared from Minister Rao Inderjit and Governor Kalraj's handle.

After translation, the tweet read, “good morning Uncle Spooky and Hybrid are upon you."

يصباح الخير

عمكم سبوكي وهايبرد يصبحون عليكم😘 — कलराज मिश्र (Kalraj Mishra) (@KalrajMishra) January 23, 2022 ×

Meanwhile, Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s username was changed to ‘@iLoveAlbaik’.

As per reports by local media, Kalraj Mishra and Rao Inderjit Singh have lodged official complaints with Twitter and Telecom Ministry.

In an incident similar to this, the Twitter handle of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also hacked on Saturday.

The disaster management force is currently investigating the issue as a senior official said that technical experts are looking into the issue.

The handle termed as '@NDRFHQ' briefly posted some random messages.