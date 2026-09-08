/‘Truth over clamour of lies’: PM Modi’s veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi’s student outreach in Vadodara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for infrastructure and development projects valued at over ₹35,000 crore in Vadodara, Gujarat. Addressing a massive crowd at the ‘NaMo for Viksit Bharat’ rally, the prime minister seemingly took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, declaring that the youth of India will always choose the "call of truth" over misleading political campaigns.

Without directly naming Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi delivered a sharp response to the Congress party's recent outreach initiatives, particularly referencing campaigns aimed at students. Taking a dig at the opposition, he noted that while some political entities rely on noise and misdirection, the country's youth are grounded in reality.

"You will find people trying to mislead you with the clamour of lies ('jhooth ki goonj'). But the youth of India moves forward driven by the resounding call of truth; they march with that call and strive for it," the prime minister said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He emphasised that attempts to distract or misinform young voters would fail against the backdrop of tangible economic growth, transparent governance, and expanding employment opportunities.

The event highlighted significant progress in the country's transportation, energy, and urban infrastructure landscape. The prime centerpiece of the announcements was the dedication of key remaining sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), developed at a cost exceeding ₹20,700 crore. Marking the full completion of the 2,800-km Dedicated Freight Corridor project, PM Modi described it as a "historic achievement for 21st-century India" that will drastically lower logistics costs and accelerate cargo movement to ports like JNPT.

Major initiatives unveiled and launched during the visit include the railway network expansion for which the foundation stone was laid. Along with the launch of road projects and the state-level projects valued at ₹2,600 crore, covering housing units under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), a 110 MW floating solar initiative at Kadana Dam, and regional water supply expansions.