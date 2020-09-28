Trump's businesses paid more taxes for India in 2017 than him for US: Report

In a report that has stoked fresh controversy for US President Donald Trump, a finding has said that the US president paid more taxes in 2017 in India as compared to the US.

The New York Times report claimed that in 2017 Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes in the US, while he/ his companies paid $1,45,400 taxes in India.

Trump immediately described the report as "fake news" and added that the true figures would be "revealed".

The report can cause a major blow to Trump's chances of becoming US president for another term as just a little over a month is left for the elections in the US.

Trump has already faced a lot of criticism over his response to the coronavirus pandemic that has worst-impacted the US and for his inability to resolve racial tensions across the country.

The report has also said the US president has not paid any federal income taxes in 10 of the previous 15 years before he came to power over the claims that he lost more money than he profiteered.

Trump also used deductions aircraft, residences, that includes $70,000 in hairstyling for TV appearances, the report said.