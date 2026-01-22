/Top Maoist leader carrying Rs 1 crore bounty among 15 killed in Jharkhand encounter

A top Maoist leader carrying a Rs 1 crore bounty on his head was among at least 15 Maoists killed on Thursday in an encounter with security forces near Kumbadih village under Chotanagra police station in the Saranda forests of Jharkhand. Officials confirmed that the group’s leader Patiram Manjhi, alias Anal Da, carrying a Rs 1 crore bounty was also killed in the encounter. Another Maoist with a Rs 50 lakh bounty was also killed in the same operation.

“One of the deceased has been identified as Central Committee Member of CPI (Maoist), Anal Da alias Patiram Manjhi, carrying a reward of Rs 1 crore on his head,” said a statement from the Jharkhand police headquarters.

It added that 15 bodies were recovered along with a large quantity of weapons and articles of day-to-day use during search operation after the operation.

“A huge quantity of arms and ammunition has also been recovered,” a police officer said.

According to sources, security forces were conducting a search operation in the dense Saranda jungles as part of an anti-Maoist drive when the ultras, who were lying in ambush, opened fire. The forces retaliated, triggering an intense gun battle.

The statement issued by the Jharkhand Police headquarters said intermittent firing was continuing between the two sides since morning.

“An encounter between the police and Maoists is underway in the Saranda forest area of Chaibasa. Intermittent firing continues from both sides. Detailed information will be shared periodically,” it said.

Continuous gunfire from inside the forest created panic in nearby villages, with residents reporting fear and anxiety due to the prolonged exchange of fire.

Kolhan Division DIG Anuranjan Kispotta also confirmed the encounter and said further details would be shared after the operation is over.

The Saranda region has rugged terrain and dense forest cover, and hence Maoists have made it a stronghold. Security forces have cordoned off the entire area and launched an intensive search operation, exercising extreme caution as Maoists are known for planting IEDs.

Maoist presence in Jharkhand is now confined to the Saranda jungles, as they have been eliminated from other parts of the state.

