/Ten Indian Army soldiers killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Doda, J&K

Srinagar: At least 10 Indian Army personnel were killed and several others injured after a military vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The tragic accident occurred at Khanni Top along the Bhaderwah–Chamba road when the Army vehicle, carrying soldiers to a high-altitude post, reportedly lost control and fell into a nearly 200-foot-deep gorge.

“Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of 10 of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate road accident in Doda. We will always remember the outstanding service and supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers. My deepest condolences to the grieving families. In this moment of profound sorrow, the entire nation stands united with the bereaved families in solidarity and support,” said LG Manoj Sinha.

Immediately after the incident, a joint rescue operation was launched by the Indian Army and local police. Despite difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions, rescue teams are working to retrieve bodies and evacuate the injured. The injured soldiers have been airlifted to hospitals for advanced medical treatment.