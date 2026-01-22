/Fresh gunfight breaks out in Kishtwar as operation enters fourth day

A fresh gunfight broke out today between security forces and terrorists in the Kishtwar district of Jammu division, marking the continuation of an intense four-day operation in the region. The encounter began on Monday following a tip-off about the presence of 3 to 4 terrorists hiding in the Chatru forest area.

Indian Army officials, along with paramilitary forces and Jammu and Kashmir police, had launched a coordinated search operation after receiving intelligence reports. During the search, terrorists opened fire on the approaching security forces, resulting in the injury of three soldiers. One of the soldiers later succumbed to his injuries, heightening tensions in the region.

The operation, which involved combing dense forests and difficult terrain, has been ongoing for the past four days. Despite the setback, security forces-maintained pressure on the terrorists, using aerial surveillance, including drones and helicopters, to monitor movement and identify possible escape routes.

Sources within the security forces suggest that the group of terrorists involved in the firefight are the same individuals suspected to have been hiding in the Chatru forest. While Indian Army officials have yet to officially confirm the ongoing clash, sources have confirmed that both sides are engaged in heavy firing.

The operation is a joint effort between the Indian Army, paramilitary forces, and Jammu and Kashmir police, all working in close coordination to eliminate the threat posed by the terrorists. The security forces are leaving no stone unturned, ensuring that no possible escape route is left open for the terrorists.