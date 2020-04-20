Toll collection resumes on National Highways across India

Toll collection on National Highways has resumed across India.

The central government on March 25, had announced temporary suspension of toll collection following directives by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as well as highway developers resumed collection at toll plazas Monday in line with government directives.

In line with NHAI guidelines, all Project SPVs will take necessary precautions and care at toll plazas for highway users and employees manning the toll plazas. For this, the company has provided adequate masks, sanitisers, hand gloves, etc. to employees manning the toll plazas.

However, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), protested against resumption of toll on national highways and said it will adversely affect rabi crop procurement, adding that over 85 per cent transporters are cash-starved small operators who will not able to sustain toll fee.

AIMTC is the apex body for transporters that represents about 95 lakh truckers and transport entities, has sought suspension of toll till May 3.

The NHAI had rolled out the electronic toll collection programme across India in December on its over 500 toll plazas while doubling toll charges from the vehicles entering FASTag lanes without the tag.

(with inputs from agencies)