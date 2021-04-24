TN govt to hospitals: Dial 104 for help, when in need of medical oxygen

Foreseeing higher demand for medical oxygen, as active COVID-19 cases in the state near the 100,000 mark, the Tamil Nadu government is gearing up to meet the requirements.

The state government has said that oxygen manufacturing industries have been instructed to explore methods to increase production.

To ensure smooth logistics, tankers carrying medical oxygen would be provided a Green Corridor along with Police Patrol, as necessary.

Authorities also emphasised the round-the-clock helpline number ’104’, which hospitals/nursing homes can dial when faced with a shortage of medical oxygen. This helpline is established under the State Drug Controller.

As the shortage of medical oxygen is affecting the treatment being offered to patients and hindering the smooth functioning of hospitals in several parts of the country, India is importing medical oxygen and related equipment for friendly foreign countries.

Amid the shortfall, the Vedanta-owned Sterlite Copper Smelter Plant in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin has also made an offer of providing 1050 tonnes of medical oxygen.

Following a state government order and litigation the Apex court, the Sterlite Copper Smelter has been sealed and the decision on granting permission for oxygen production is being deliberated in the court. Experts believe it would take a little over a week for the plant to be ready for functioning and start oxygen production.