Time capsule to be placed 2,000 feet under Ram Mandir site in Ayodhya

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has said that a time capsule will be placed about 2,000 feet underground at the Ram Temple construction site in Ayodhya.

"The struggle for Ram Janmabhoomi, including the long-drawn case in the Supreme Court, has given a lesson for the current and upcoming generations. A time capsule will be placed about 2,000 feet down in ground at Ram Temple construction site. So, that in future anyone who wishes to study about the history of the temple, he'll get the facts related to Ram Janmabhoomi, so that no new controversy can arise," ANI quoted, Kameshwar Chaupal, Member, Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, as saying.

The time capsule will be placed inside a Tamra Patra (copper plate) before being placed below the site, he added.

“Water from sacred rivers and soil from teerths (pilgrim places), where Lord Ram visited, will be used during the abhisheka in bhoomi pujan, said the Trust member. Volunteers are sending them from across the country to Ayodhya, he added.

Veteran BJP leaders LK Advani, MM Joshi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are among those being invited to the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5 which will be shown live by Doordarshan, trustees of the temple said.

According to the experts the Lord Ram temple will be made from stones, while iron and steel will not be used.

