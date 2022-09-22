Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama says he would prefer dying in India

Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader on Thursday (September 22) said that he would prefer to die in India, a free and open democracy. During a two-day dialogue with youth leaders at his residence in Dharamshala, Dalai Lama said that he would want to breathe his last surrounded by the genuine and loving people of India, rather than among “artificial” Chinese officials.

The interaction was organised by the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) in Dharamshala, a city in the north Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.

Dalai Lama said, "I told the former Indian Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh…I told him when…of course, I will live another 15-20 years…there is no question. But, at the time when I die, I prefer in India. It is surrounded with (by) people who really show you love. Not artificial something. If I (am) dying surrounded with (by) these Chinese officials…too much artificial. So, I much prefer dying (in) this country…free…democracy…open."

Every year, Dalai Lama interacts with 28 USIP youth leaders who are from conflicted homelands. The Tibetan spiritual leader encourages them to establish peace and stability there.

Earlier, in March 2019, he said it was possible that once he dies his incarnation could be found in India, where he has lived in exile for 60 years.

He has also warned that any other successor named by China would not be respected globally. But China on the other hand says Dalai Lama is a dangerous separatist, who rules Tibet with a tough grip. Beijing also doesn't allow the public display of Dalai Lama's pictures and any public display of devotion towards him is also prohibited.

Previously, the Tibetan spiritual leader said that India is a role model of religious harmony in the world.

(With inputs from agencies)

