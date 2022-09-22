Indian e-commerce company announces 11-day break for employees to recharge

An Indian e-commerce company has announced an 11-day break to employees for recharging for the second year in a row.

Meesho, which is an online shopping site, will take a "Reset and Recharge break" from October 22 to November 1.

Announcing the decision on Twitter, the company's founder Sanjeev Barnwal said "We've announced an 11-day company-wide break for a second consecutive year! Keeping the upcoming festive season & the significance of work-life balance in mind, Meeshoites will take some much-needed time off to Reset & Recharge from October 22 to November 1."

We’ve announced an 11-day company-wide break for a second consecutive year!



Keeping the upcoming festive season & the significance of #WorkLifeBalance in mind, Meeshoites will take some much-needed time off to Reset & Recharge from 22 Oct-1 Nov.



Mental health is important. — Sanjeev Barnwal (@barnwalSanjeev) September 21, 2022 ×

In response, Meesho's main account said "An annual break bang in the middle of the festive season. That's how we roll."

The company had previously announced a "boundaryless" workplace model and a 30-week gender-neutral parental leave.

Meesho Chief Human Resources Officer Ashish Kumar Singh said in a statement, "We have studied multiple future work models to arrive at this novel boundaryless approach. In the future, this will also give talent across the globe an opportunity to build for Bharat with Meesho."

Meesho, which was founded in 2015 by Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal, started off as a social commerce firm. It permanently allowed over 1,700 employees to work from home.

Marketing the products to consumers through social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook, the company connects producers with resellers.

Watch WION's live TV here: