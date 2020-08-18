Three terrorists, four security force personnel killed as Kashmir encounter enters second day

The ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists has entered the second day as gunfire resumed this morning after lull throughout the night and amid a tight cordon around the area.

Yesterday, after terrorists attacked a joint team of J&K police and CRPF and killed one cop and two paramilitary men, an operation was launched to trace the fleeing terrorists with the help of sniffer dogs in Kreeri village of Baramulla district in north Kashmir.

Three terrorists were neutralized till the sunset and operation were halted due to darkness but with the break of dawn, the firefight resumed and is ongoing since then.



An Indian army soldier lost his life while clashing with the hiding terrorists while another is being treated at an army hospital.

Security forces believe that more terrorists are hiding in the area who were traced after they left their clothes and backpack behind following with sniffer dogs were successful in tracing them.

Director-General of J&K police, Dilbag Singh, while addressing a press conference in Srinagar claimed to have achieved a major success by killing a top local Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Sajad Ahmad Mir Alais Haider, a resident of Brath Kalan area of Sopore in Baramulla district.

“He was the number one terrorist in north Kashmir and among the top 10 in Kashmir valley,” Dilbag said.

Police says Sajad had a history of terror crime starting 2016 when he joins the ranks and was the mastermind behind the killing of a BJP leader and two other members, who were from the same family in Bandipora district last month.