May 12, 2025 — In the long arc of India’s strategic history, few dates carry as much silent symbolism as Buddha Purnima. Traditionally, a day of peace and enlightenment, it has—curiously, deliberately—also become a canvas for India’s boldest assertions of national strength. Three iconic Prime Ministers—Indira Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and now Narendra Modi—have each chosen this sacred day to redefine India's place in the world.

1974: Indira Gandhi’s 'Smiling Buddha'

On May 18, 1974, as the world celebrated Buddha Purnima, India stunned the global order by conducting its first nuclear test under the codename Smiling Buddha in Pokhran, Rajasthan. The Prime Minister behind it: Indira Gandhi.

It wasn’t just a scientific milestone—it was a firm statement by India. The date of Buddha Purnima symbolizes peace to unveil the capacity for destruction was a paradox intended to provoke thought and project balance: India seeks peace, but is prepared for war.

1998: Vajpayee’s Shakti Series

Fast forward 24 years. May 11 and 13, 1998—again around Buddha Purnima—Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee authorised a series of nuclear tests, famously named Operation Shakti. Once again, the world watched as India reasserted its nuclear doctrine, this time with greater political confidence and technological sophistication.

Vajpayee’s choice of date wasn’t just logistical—it was ideological. In a letter to President Clinton, he cited the regional threat from Pakistan and China, but domestically, the tests signaled strength wrapped in restraint. Echoes of Buddha’s teachings were evident in Vajpayee’s message: “We are not aggressors, but we will not be cowed.”

2025: Modi’s Operation Sindoor

Now, in 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi adds a third chapter to this tradition. On Buddha Purnima, he addressed the nation after the successful execution of Operation Sindoor—a precision military strike on terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. The operation, launched on May 7, neutralised over 100 militants and sent shockwaves across the region.

In his address, Modi said: “Shanti ka raasta bhi shakti se hokar hi jaata hai.” (“Even the path to peace must go through strength.”)

Like his predecessors, Modi invoked the language of peace while wielding the tools of power. The timing, again, was not coincidence—it was a deliberate continuation of a national tradition: asserting strength on a day that honors peace.

The thread that binds

All three Prime Ministers — Gandhi, Vajpayee, and Modi — represent different eras, and politics. But through Buddha Purnima, they are linked by a strategic instinct: to demonstrate that India’s pursuit of peace is never to be mistaken for weakness.

Three leaders. Three moments. One message.

As India celebrated Buddha Purnima in 2025, it did so not just in prayer halls and monasteries, but also through a message echoing from Pokhran to PoK:

Peace, yes. But peace backed by power.