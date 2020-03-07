Three more coronavirus cases detected in India; two in Ladakh, one in Tamil Nadu

India's health ministry informed today that three more coronavirus cases tested positive.

The coronavirus cases in India have now risen to 34.

Also Read: PM Modi asks people to practice Namaste over handshake

According to the health ministry, two cases were detected in Ladakh with travel history from Iran and one from Tamil Nadu with travel history from Oman.

Watch Video:

All three patients are in stable condition, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi on Saturday reviewed the situation arising out of the virus outbreak and directed immediate exercise be taken up to identify sufficient locations for quarantine and also for critical care provisioning in case the disease spreads.

The meeting was attended by Union Minister of health and family welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of external affairs Dr S Jaishankar, MoS ministry of health & family welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey and other officers.

Also, the Prime Minister's Office(PMO) has been instructed to plan for early testing and evacuation of Indians from Iran.

The Karnataka government said today that nine persons have been admitted to isolation hospitals in the state with 400 samples of symptomatic persons been sent for testing and 326 samples which have reported negative. There have been no coronavirus cases in the state.

In Srinagar, all primary schools in the district have been ordered to remain shut.

The Beating retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border along Pakistan has also been suspended.

In Amritsar, Guru Nanak Dev Hospital said that two patients with suspected cases of coronavirus have been admitted who had recently travelled to Italy. The report is expected from the Pune laboratory.