This Jodhpur restaurant is serving COVID Curry, Mask Naan to its customers

What's a tragedy without a tinge of sarcasm and self-pity? And what's a better targedy than the coronavirus crisis that has befallen upon humanity.

Adding a little salt to the wound, quite literally, is a restaurant in Jodhpur. The eating joint has infused creativity in its menu by adding COVID-19-themed dishes.

The Vedic restaurant is serving new and unique "COVID Curry" and "Mask Naan" to its customers.

COVID Curry is basically "malai kofta" made in the shape of the novel coronavirus, while Mask Naan is a facemask-shaped naan.

Restaurant owner Anil Kumar says these two new dishes are his brainchild.

"The curry is a variation of malai kofta in which the kofta has been made with various spices and the butter naan has been made in the shape of a mask," Kumar told ANI.

"The time is such that people get attracted only if you try something new. So, we have added corona to our menu so that people like it and somehow learn to live with coronavirus as well," he added.

He further said that his restaurant is ensuring proper social distancing and sanitisation norms.

Customers have been instructed to sit on alternate tables, moreover, this restaurant has a digital menu now in order to avoid touching the menu cards.

