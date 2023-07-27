'Testimony to normalcy in J-K,' says LG as Shia mourners hold historic Muharram procession after 33 years

The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday lifted a 33-year-old ban that prohibited Shia Muslims from taking out processions during the month of mourning, known as Muharram. This ban was initially imposed in 1989 during the onset of the armed insurgency in the valley.

Over 25,000 Shia mourners in Srinagar participated in the procession, following the traditional route of Gurubazar-Lal Chowk-Dalgate. The decision to lift the ban was hailed by Lieutenant-Governor's administration as a "peace dividend" and a testament to the returning normalcy in the region.

The Muharram procession commenced around 6 a.m. from Gurubazar and concluded peacefully at Dalgate around 11 a.m., covering a distance of approximately 5 km.

The mourners, carrying black flags, commemorated the sacrifice of Imam Hussain, Prophet Muhammad's grandson, during the 1400 years old battle in Karbala, present-day Iraq, in the Islamic month of Muharram.

“We have been longing and struggling all these years to carry out the procession. It’s a dream come true,” media reports said quoting Amir Jaffar, a Shia mourner.

Historic milestone

Imran Reza Ansari, president of the All J&K Shia Association, hailed the occasion as a "historic milestone" that represented faith and unity.

Prominent Shia cleric Masroor Abbas Ansari also welcomed the decision and praised the discipline shown by the Shia mourners. However, he suggested that the allotted time for the procession (6 a.m. to 8 a.m.) should be reviewed for future events.

Security measures

To ensure a peaceful event, the L-G administration put stringent security measures in place and deployed additional personnel along the procession route since 2 a.m., vigilantly monitoring for any miscreants.

L-G Manoj Sinha acknowledged the historical significance of the procession and considered it a testimony to the changing and normalising situation in J&K. He expressed the government's commitment to fostering a peaceful and harmonious society.

“I bow to the martyrs of Karbala and recall sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain and his ideals. Today is a historic occasion for Shia brethren in Kashmir valley as after 34 years eighth Muharram procession is taking place on the traditional route,” L-G Manoj Sinha reportedly said.

“The entire world is witnessing the commitment and determination of the government to ensure a peaceful environment, freedom, love, compassion and harmony in society,” he added.

Positive reactions from officials

Aijaz Asad, Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, viewed the lifting of the ban as one of the dividends of "peace".

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rakesh Balwal closely monitored the event, and the J&K Police deemed the decision to allow the procession as "another historic landmark".

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah welcomed the L-G administration's decision and said, “I would like the administration to take a few more right steps in the right direction to restore actual normalcy in J&K. There should be no restrictions on Friday prayers at the Jama Masjid, Srinagar, and Eid prayers be allowed at Eidgah. Restrictions on Mirwaiz Umar Farooq should also be lifted so that he can fulfil his religious obligations."