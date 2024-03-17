Telangana CM launches scathing attack against BRS and BJP over Kavitha's arrest, calls it 'serial drama'

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday (March 16), slammed Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over K Kavitha's arrest, terming it a "serial drama" and claiming that the parties were playing cheap politics.

"Just a day ahead of polls notification, ED arrested Kavitha. This is nothing but a serial drama. Why didn't they arrest her in 2022? K Kavitha is the daughter of KCR. When ED arrested her and took her, why didn't KCR didn't come there as a father or as party Chief," he said while holding a press conference here today.

He then said that both BRS and BJP were trying to mislead people.

"They are trying to play cheap politics. Both BJP and BRS are trying to mislead people. Modi wants to take votes portraying that they take action on her for involving in a scam and KCR want to take votes on sympathy. We see how cheap political tactics are being played," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday (March 16) sent Kavitha to custodial remand until March 23, 2024.

She was arrested on Friday (March 15) in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Daughter of BRS founder and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Kavitha was produced in the courtroom under heavy security in the presence of lawyers, party workers and media personnel.

While being produced before the court, she termed her arrest as illegal and said, "We will fight it (case) out in court."

Her arrest by the ED came after a raid at her Hyderabad residence by the probe agency.

In the arrest order, the concerned ED investigation officer said, "I believe that Kalvakuntla Kavitha, w/o DR Anil Kumar, residing in Hyderabad, Telengana-500034, has been guilty of an offence punishable under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (15 of 2003)."

"Now, therefore, in the exercise of the power conferred upon me under subsection (1) of Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (915 of 2003), I hereby arrest the said Kalvakuntla Kavitha at 05.20 pm on 15.03.2024 and she has been informed of the grounds for her arrest. A copy of the grounds of arrest (containing 14 pages) has been served upon her."