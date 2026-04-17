/Former TCS employee claims 'conversion syndicate' operating at Nashik office, says a male employee converted

The TCS Nashik religious conversion and sexual harassment case is getting murkier by the day. Reports reveal that the office had become an uncomfortable space not only for women, but also for men, who were allegedly forced to perform namaz, with one of them reportedly ultimately converting his religion. According to a former employee quoted by NDTV, a man named Krishna, who used to wear rudraksha (a religious bead) to the office, converted to Islam. According to the police, the accused also forced a male employee to perform Namaz and insulted his religion. The former employee also backed this statement, saying that it was common for them to mock other religions and festivals. The person told the outlet that whenever the female staff wore saris, he would question their attire and religion. The accused made fun of the women for sporting bindis during festivals. "As we left, he would make such remarks that we began to question how a team leader could mock another religion so much," the former employee said.

The person also revealed the sexual abuse going on at TCS, stating that it was almost like a "parallel system" which the senior management failed to notice and act against. The former employee claims that a "conversion syndicate and a sexual harassment network" was operating inside the office, with female colleagues being targeted. All the accused used "vulgar" and "obscene" language while talking to the female employees. The person said Danish and Raza booked hotels and resorts for weekends and forced young women employees to join them. The witness added that it was an extremely toxic environment.

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Nida Khan claims she is pregnant

Talking about Nida Khan, one of the accused who is yet to be arrested, the former staffer said that she wasn't an HR manager but a process associate and was "mysteriously striving for a transfer and a domain change". Nida has been named in multiple FIRs as women claimed she took no action despite repeated complaints against the men. Latest reports suggest she is in Mumbai and has sought anticipatory bail citing pregnancy.

Petition to control deceitful religious conversion



At least eight female staff members at the TCS Nashik office have alleged sexual harassment and forced religious conversion. A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday to direct the central and state governments to control deceitful religious conversion. It was filed by Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, through advocate Ashwani Dubey, and stated that the organised religious conversion in Nashik "has shaken the conscience of citizens throughout the country". Such actions "threaten sovereignty, secularism, democracy, liberty, fraternity, dignity, unity and national integration."

Arrested people in TCS Nashik case