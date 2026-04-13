/TCS Nashik sexual harassment case snowballs: Multiple FIRs, undercover probe and mounting corporate crisis

Shocking details continue to emerge from the alleged sexual harassment case at IT major Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) Nashik campus, with the scandal having grown from a single complaint into a multi-victim case involving allegations of rape, harassment, stalking and alleged religious coercion at the workplace.

The case came to light after a woman employee filed a complaint at Devlali police station alleging rape. As the investigation progressed, nine additional staff members, including one male employee, approached the Mumbai Naka police station with their own accounts of harassment.

In total, nine FIRs were registered between March 26 and April 3. The complaints include allegations of sexual harassment, inappropriate touching, objectionable remarks, stalking, mental pressure, and claims by some victims that they were pressured to adopt certain religious practices.

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Undercover operation

Maharashtra Police's undercover operation during the probe emerged as a significant development, with six women police officers going undercover to uncover the extent of the alleged misconduct. The officers worked inside the BPO office for 40 days from mid-February, monitoring the behaviour of the accused employees.

Police said the move followed tip-offs about misconduct by several staff members. The operation was carried out under the supervision of city police commissioner Sandeep Karnik.

Special investigation team and internal inquiry

Police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. Commissioner Karnik said the team is also examining whether the company followed proper procedures to address harassment complaints. The 12-member SIT, operating under an ACP-rank officer, is conducting its probe on the basis of both technical and physical evidence.

A company executive stated that the Nashik unit has an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) under the POSH Act, but none of the affected employees had raised their concerns through this mechanism.

Arrests and custody

Police have so far arrested eight individuals, including a female HR manager, Nida Khan, accused of neglecting the victims' complaints. Those arrested include staff members Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, and others. The accused Operations Head was produced before the court on Monday, where the prosecution sought further police custody, arguing the need for additional time to complete the investigation. The court granted two more days of custody, extending remand till April 15.

According to the allegations, the accused was serving as Department Head of Operations and was also a member of the Internal Complaints Committee, yet allegedly failed to act on repeated complaints filed by the victims and instead supported the accused parties.

Company response

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran stepped in on Monday, ordering an internal investigation into the matter and describing the complaints and allegations emerging from the Nashik branch as "gravely concerning and anguishing."

In a statement, Chandrasekaran said the matter is being treated with the "utmost seriousness" and that action has already been initiated against the accused employees, with the company extending full cooperation to the ongoing investigations. He has appointed TCS Chief Operating Officer Arathi Subramanian to lead the internal probe.

"The Tata Group maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct by its employees," the statement said, adding that a thorough probe is underway to establish facts and identify all individuals responsible.

Political reaction

The case has also triggered a political response, with the ruling BJP describing the Nashik case as an instance of "corporate jihad." Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan alleged that "four to five Muslim company workers and some officers lured the girls by promising them jobs and good salaries," and claimed that the women were "made to offer namaz and keep roza."

The allegations have added a charged communal dimension to what is already a deeply sensitive case, even as investigators continue to examine the facts on the ground.