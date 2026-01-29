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Tamil Nadu tragedy: 8 killed as van falls off Valparai cliff; PM Modi condoles deaths

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Apr 18, 2026, 24:20 IST | Updated: Apr 18, 2026, 24:20 IST
Tamil Nadu tragedy: 8 killed as van falls off Valparai cliff; PM Modi condoles deaths

At the 13th hairpin bend, a van driver lost control, and the vehicle rumbled to the 9th hairpin bend. 7 people died in this incident, in Valparai on Friday Photograph: (ANI)

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Eight tourists died after a tempo traveller fell into a gorge at Valparai’s 13th hairpin bend; five injured are undergoing treatment in hopsital in Pollachi 

Eight people lost their lives, and several others were injured after a tempo traveller plunged into a gorge in Valparai, Tamil Nadu. According to news agency ANI, the accident took place while the vehicle was returning from Valparai and encountered a mishap at a sharp curve along the hilly road. The vehicle was carrying 13 tourists from Perinthalmanna, Kerala, who were on their way back after sightseeing. Police reported that the driver lost control at the 13th hairpin bend, causing the vehicle to plunge to the 9th hairpin bend.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the tragic incident and wished a quick recovery for the injured. “Distressed to hear about the mishap in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. I extend my heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the mishap. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured,” PM Modi said in a post on X. Among the deceased were one man and seven women. The driver and four others were injured and have been rescued and admitted to the Government Hospital in Pollachi for treatment.

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Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed deep grief over the incident and extended condolences to the families of the victims. In a statement issued by the CMO, CM Vijayan said he had directed authorities to provide the best possible medical care to the injured and assured support for the victims’ families.

According to the District Collector’s office, the vehicle, traveling from Coimbatore towards Salem, lost control while navigating the 13th hairpin bend. It collided with a two-wheeler and an autorickshaw carrying around 10 passengers before plunging into the 9th bend. The tempo traveller had 13 passengers from Kerala’s Perinthalmanna. Eight of them (one male and seven females) died on the spot. The five injured, including the driver, two male juveniles aged 17–18, and two women, were rescued and taken to the government hospital in Pollachi.

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Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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