/Tamil Nadu tragedy: 8 killed as van falls off Valparai cliff; PM Modi condoles deaths

Eight people lost their lives, and several others were injured after a tempo traveller plunged into a gorge in Valparai, Tamil Nadu. According to news agency ANI, the accident took place while the vehicle was returning from Valparai and encountered a mishap at a sharp curve along the hilly road. The vehicle was carrying 13 tourists from Perinthalmanna, Kerala, who were on their way back after sightseeing. Police reported that the driver lost control at the 13th hairpin bend, causing the vehicle to plunge to the 9th hairpin bend.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the tragic incident and wished a quick recovery for the injured. “Distressed to hear about the mishap in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. I extend my heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the mishap. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured,” PM Modi said in a post on X. Among the deceased were one man and seven women. The driver and four others were injured and have been rescued and admitted to the Government Hospital in Pollachi for treatment.

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Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed deep grief over the incident and extended condolences to the families of the victims. In a statement issued by the CMO, CM Vijayan said he had directed authorities to provide the best possible medical care to the injured and assured support for the victims’ families.