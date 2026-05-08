/Tamil Nadu political crisis: Who is Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Arlekar?

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has emerged as a key constitutional figure in Tamil Nadu’s unfolding political crisis following a hung assembly verdict. As Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is poised to head the next government in Tamil Nadu, the Governor is yet to decide on a swearing-in date. While TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats, Arlekar delayed Vijay’s oath-taking. His move sparked a battle over the government formation, with fears rising over a potential coalition between DMK and AIADMK to keep TVK out of power. Earlier, TVK warned that its MLAs may resign if the Governor allows rival parties to form the government, potentially leading to immediate fresh polls.

Who is Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar?

Born on April 23, 1954, in Goa’s Panaji, Arlekar is a veteran politician with deep roots in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1989 and gradually built a strong political career in Goa.

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A commerce graduate, Arlekar served twice as a Member of the Goa Legislative Assembly and also held the important position of Speaker of the Goa Assembly. He later became a Cabinet Minister in the Goa government before moving to roles at the national level. Known for his organisational abilities and ideological commitment, he is often referred to as a “saffron guard” in political circles.

Before being appointed Governor of Kerala in January 2025, Arlekar served as Governor of Himachal Pradesh and Bihar. In March 2026, he was also given an additional charge as the Governor of Tamil Nadu.