/Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin calls for black flag protest against delimitation

Stepping up his attacks against India’s ruling BJP and the proposed amendment on delimitation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin appealed that black flags be hoisted in homes across Tamil Nadu, protesting the “injustice against Southern states”. His message comes prior to the special session of Parliament that commences Thursday (April 16th). Stalin has been warning that he would lead massive protests in poll-bound Tamil Nadu if the Southern Indian state’s rights are to be harmed in the proposed delimitation process.

The delimitation process involves redrawing parliamentary constituencies to align with changes in population, a move that is viewed with suspicion in non-BJP states. Opposition parties have been expressing concerns that delimitation could disproportionately increase the parliamentary representation and influence of highly populated BJP-ruled states in North India while reducing the influence of Southern states.

“The sword that hung over our heads has now descended upon us. In consultation with our DMK MPs, we are reaching out to Members of Parliament across states and devising a coordinated strategy to counter this grave danger. This is not about parties or individuals. It is about protecting the rights of our people. I appeal to all parties and MPs across India to unite to safeguard our democracy,” Stalin said in a social media post.

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Punishment for contributing to India’s progress? Is this how Tamil Nadu and the southern states are repaid? The delimitation amendment the Union BJP government plans to bring in Parliament tomorrow is a massive, historic injustice against Tamil Nadu and the southern states. Every South Indian south of the Vindhyas is seething with anger, Stalin said. The BJP is playing with fire, he added.

“Across Tamil Nadu, black flags will rise from homes and public spaces tomorrow in protest against delimitation. If the Union government refuses to respect Tamil Nadu’s voice and step back, you will face the consequences. The price you will pay will be heavy. As President of the DMK, and above all as a self respecting Tamil, this is my stern warning,” he said in a video message.



Tamil Nadu heads for the polls on April 23rd. The ruling-DMK and its allies are up against the NDA alliance headed by the state’s Principal Opposition AIADMK and its ally BJP, among others. Stalin has been portraying the upcoming poll as a battle between “Team Tamil Nadu (DMK) and Team Delhi (BJP)”. Citing the latest developments regarding delimitation, Stalin said that he has been proven right. Non-BJP Chief Ministers from Southern states Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, have also voiced their serious concerns against delimitation.