/Tamil Nadu custodial death: 3 prison staff arrested after probe finds remand prisoner was assaulted

Following the death of Sabari Varman, a 35-year-old remand prisoner lodged at Tamil Nadu's Nagercoil sub-jail on Monday (Jul 13), the bereaved family protested and alleged custodial torture and demanded a probe. The family refused to accept the version that he suffered a heart attack, and alleged that they noticed multiple injuries on his body. They refused to accept the body, citing that he was not suffering from any medical conditions. A probe by Kanyakumari Police has now revealed that the deceased was subject to physical assault by three prison staff. While further investigation continues in the case, the three prison staff involved in the custodial assault have been arrested.

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As per authorities, Sabari Varman of Eathankadu Village was arrested by S.T. Kulam Police on 9th July for possessing and selling a banned tobacco product, gutka. CCTV coverage of his time in the police station clearly shows that he was treated properly. Before his production before the Judicial Magistrate, the accused had undergone a mandatory detailed medical examination, as per procedure. The medical officer certified that he had no injuries and was fit for remand.

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The Judicial Magistrate also recorded no complaint of ill-treatment against the police, and no injuries were noted at the time of remand. He was thereafter lodged in Nagercoil District Jail under judicial custody. On Monday, information was received that the remanded accused had died while in judicial custody inside Nagercoil District Jail.

Immediately thereafter, as per procedure, an inquest was conducted by the Judicial Magistrate, and a post-mortem examination was conducted by a team of doctors at Government Medical College Hospital, Asaripallam. The procedure was videographed.

A special investigation team constituted by the Kanyakumari Police conducted a detailed examination of CCTV footage from the prison, recorded statements of prison inmates and officials, and collected relevant scientific and documentary evidence.