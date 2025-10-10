/Taiwanese firms in India have tripled over the last 8 years: TECC

On the occasion of the 114thNational Day of Republic of China (Taiwan), Stephen Hsu, Director General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center(TECC) in the Southern Indian city of Chennai, spoke about the longstanding India-Taiwan partnership and the close cooperation in trade, investment, technology, education and culture.

He emphasised that India-Taiwan trade has touched $10.6 billion in 2024, and that it has doubled from what it was during the year 2016. He said that there are more than 300 Taiwanese businesses presently operating in India and that the number of firms have tripled over the last eight years.

This year, as India and Taiwan mark the 30th year of the bilateral relationship, Stephen said that it is a significant milestone. On bilateral trade volume in the ongoing year, he said that it is expected to hit a new high, as it has grown by 15% as of August 2025, when compared to the same period last year.

Taiwan plays an irreplaceable role in the globally supply chain, with the country producing 70% of the world's semiconductor chips, and 95% of advanced chips which derive the tech revolution.



Taiwan and Tamil Nadu





Speaking on the occasion, Tamil Nadu's IT Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan stated that the state is home to the leading cluster of Taiwanese organisations in India. He elaborated that the Electronics manufacturing, footwear production, semiconductors, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing and skilled workforce mobility are the major domains where India and Taiwan are collaborating on.

He added that Tamil Nadu had inked over 21 MoUs with Taiwanese firms across sectors. He highlighted that the Foxconn factory that rolls out Apple iPhones from Tamil Nadu plays a substantial role in the state's electronics exports, which amounts of 41% of India's total electronic exports. He also touched upon the footwear and technical textile manufacturing projects by Taiwanese firms in Tamil Nadu.

Taiwan's National Day

October 10 or Double Ten Day is celebrated as Taiwan's National Day. Double Ten Day commemorates the Wuchang Uprising of 1911, which launched the Xinhai Revolution and ultimately the overthrow of China’s Qing Dynasty — and resulting in the establishment of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Taiwan's foreign policy and ties with India

Taiwan's foreign policy is guided by President Lai Ching-Te's "Values-based Diplomacy" along with the vision of an "Everlasting Economic Nation," and our Foreign Minister Dr. Lin Chai-lung advances "Integrated Diplomacy" and carries on Taiwan's New Southbound Policy, Director General Stephen said.

Positioned in the Democratic Value Chain, the First Island Chain, and the non-Red Supply Chain, Taiwan collaborates with allies and like-minded countries to promote peace, stability, and prosperity. India, under Prime Minister Modi's "Act East Policy" is a vital partner to Taiwan, and India's foreign policy is highly complementary with Taiwan's Indo-Pacific outreach.

Presently, there sre 42 Taiwan Education Centers across India, which includes 12 in South India and 8 in Tamil Nadu. Each Center stands as a testament to the deepening friendship and cooperative spirit between the tow countries.