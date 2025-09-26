/'11 aircrafts, 7 warships': Rising tension in Taiwan Strait Chinese warplanes cross defence line AGAIN in fresh incursion

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence (MND) said on Friday morning that it detected 11 Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels and one official ship operating near its waters by 6 AM local time. According to the ministry, nine of the 11 aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the island’s northern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, the MND said, “11 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly.”

Another incursion a day earlier

The latest activity comes just a day after Taiwan reported one Chinese aircraft and five naval vessels close to its waters on Thursday morning.

At the time, the MND confirmed, “1 sorties of PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 1 sorties entered Taiwan’s northern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded.”

Tensions in the Taiwan Strait

Such frequent military manoeuvres reflect rising tensions between China and Taiwan. The two sides have had a strained relationship for decades. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself with its own political and economic systems. But Beijing claims the island under its “One China” principle, saying there is only one China, with its capital in Beijing.

The disagreement dates back to 1949, when the ROC government retreated to Taiwan after the Communist Party took power in mainland China. Since then, China has pursued reunification using diplomatic, economic and military pressure.

Taiwan’s stance