Swami Vivekananda at JNU: PM Narendra Modi to unveil life-size statue via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on Thursday, via video conferencing.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "At 6:30 this evening, will unveil a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the JNU campus and share my thoughts on the occasion. The programme will be held via video conferencing. I look forward to the programme this evening."

A statement released by the University earlier read that Prime Minister Modi will through video conferencing unveil the life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda installed on the University campus on November 12, at 6:30 pm.

The unveiling of the statue will be preceded by a programme on Swami Vivekananda from 5:30 pm onwards.

"Swami Vivekananda is one of the most beloved intellectuals and spiritual leaders India has been fortunate to produce. He enthused the youth with his message of freedom, development, harmony and peace in India. He inspired citizens to take pride in Indian civilisation, culture and its industrious spirit," the JNU Vice-Chancellor said in a statement.

