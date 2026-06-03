/Supreme Court tells Telangana Princeton Colleges to put up disclaimer over US varsity name

Six educational institutions in the southern Indian state of Telangana that use the name 'Princeton' have been directed by the Supreme Court to prominently state that they have no connection with Princeton University in New Jersey, US.

In an ongoing trademark dispute, the bench hearing the case passed the direction as it disposed of appeals filed by Princeton University. The court highlighted that the American university's reputation deserved protection and mentioned that students aspiring to study at the university will be misled by the use of the name. "There can be no doubt that the petitioner, an Ivy League school in the United States of America (USA), has its reputation and goodwill to protect. Students may well be misled by the use of its name by others offering educational courses," the Bench observed, as quoted by the website Bar and Bench.

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The dispute stems from a suit filed by Princeton University against Vagdevi Educational Society and others based in Telangana. There are six institutions under the name ‘Princeton’ and the case is currently pending before the Delhi High Court.



A single-judge Bench of the High Court had denied interim relief to the university. A Division Bench partly overturned that ruling in September 2025, finding that Princeton University had established a prima facie case, but declined to grant a complete injunction given that the Telangana institutions had operated under the name since 1991 and functioned exclusively within the state. The High Court barred them from adopting the name for any new institution during the pendency of the suit while permitting continued use for existing ones subject to conditions. Both parties subsequently moved the Supreme Court.

After examining contentions of both sides, the Supreme Court said additional safeguards were necessary. It directed the institutions to publish a disclaimer on their websites, prospectuses and admission material stating they have no connection with Princeton University in the USA. The disclaimer on websites must appear in the largest font size used on the site. The Court also directed the institutions to publish quarter-page notices in Deccan Chronicle andEenadu on alternate days between June 1 and June 12, display boards carrying the disclaimer outside each campus, and print the disclaimer on certificates issued to students. All directions are to be implemented before the commencement of the next academic year's admission process.