Supreme Court grants permanent commission to women officers in Navy

Supreme Court on Tuesday granted permanent commission to women in the Indian Navy.

The bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said denying permanent commission to women officers who have served the nation would result in a serious miscarriage of justice.

India's top court said men and women officers should be treated equally and asked the government to consider granting permanent commission to all women officers in the Navy within three months with increments.

"Women can sail with the same efficiency as male officers and there should be no discrimination," the Supreme Court observed.

The apex court said, "Once the statutory bar was lifted to allow entry of women officers then male and female officers are to be treated equally in granting permanent commission."

The court quashed prospective effect of policy barring women officers inducted before 2008 from being granted permanent commission in Navy.