/Supreme Court extends West Bengal teachers' tenure till May 31, 2027, calls it final opportunity

The Supreme Court has extended, through an interim order on Monday (Aug 31) , the service tenure of eligible West Bengal teachers until May 31, 2027, offering fresh relief in the long-running case over the state's 2016 teacher recruitment process. The order was passed by a bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kumar.

Around 17,000 eligible teachers will be allowed to remain in service until the new deadline. Significantly, the court made clear that this is the final opportunity for them to continue in their posts, signalling it is unlikely to grant any further extensions beyond May 2027.

The order provides continued relief to teachers who were cleared of wrongdoing after the court cancelled the 2016 School Service Commission (SSC) panel over allegations of widespread irregularities, commonly referred to as the "cash-for-jobs" scam. The Supreme Court had earlier upheld a Calcutta High Court verdict invalidating the appointment of 25,753 teachers and staffers hired through that panel, ruling that the entire selection process was "vitiated and tainted."

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This is not the first time the court has had to push back the deadline. It had earlier fixed December 31, 2025 as the cut-off for completing the recruitment exercise, but the SSC later sought more time, citing delays caused by a string of writ petitions challenging various recruitment rules, which pushed the deadline to August 31, 2026. With that timeline also proving too tight, the court has now moved the goalposts again — this time to May 31, 2027, while explicitly flagging that this extension will not be repeated.

As with earlier rounds, the state government told the bench that the fresh recruitment process is already underway but needs more time to conclude. The extension is meant to let the state complete that process while giving the eligible teachers temporary breathing room in the interim.