/PM Modi interacts with students in Tashkent, pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Bishkek ahead of SCO Summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students at the Mahatma Gandhi Centre, Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, on Sunday (August 30) during his two-day visit to Uzbekistan. After his interaction with students, PM Modi shared highlights, stating that the Sunday visit was "interesting for quite a few reasons", including the "great passion towards studying about India", "immense work on Gandhi Ji's life" and "growing interest in Tamil culture". He also noted that students recited a few lines from poems written by him.



During the interaction, PM Modi stated that hearing the students recite his poems was an emotional experience. "Poems written by me a very long time ago--today I had the opportunity to hear them recited by these young people. And I noticed that although they were speaking in Hindi, Hindi is not their native language, yet the emotions were expressed exactly as they were in my heart when I originally wrote them," he said. "This only becomes possible when you live that language, when you immerse yourself completely in it," PM Modi added.



Amid the interaction, an Uzbek Indologist told PM Modi, "Perhaps you will not find many countries in the world where people love India as much as the people of Uzbekistan do. Every single one of our citizens knows the greeting 'Namaste'." The scholar also underscored interest in Indian arts, music, dance, philosophy and Yoga, adding, "To truly understand India, you must read the Ramayana and the Mahabharata."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

PM Modi's floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Bishkek

After a visit to Uzbekistan, PM Modi arrived in Kyrgyzstan on Monday for a two-day visit. On the first day of the visit, he interacted with the ‘Friends of India’ in Bishkek; four delegations working with India in multiple fields, including Yoga and Manas Academy, were present on the occasion.

